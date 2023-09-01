FCA Corp TX Has $521,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.