FCA Corp TX Reduces Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

FCA Corp TX cut its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Pearson were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 900 ($11.35) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.50) to GBX 1,190 ($15.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,263. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.