FCA Corp TX Trims Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.24% of RGC Resources worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25 and a beta of -0.05.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,920 shares of company stock valued at $109,025. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

