Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Fenix Resources

In other Fenix Resources news, insider Garry Plowright acquired 6,035,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,659,763.60 ($1,070,815.23). 31.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fenix Resources Company Profile

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company operates in two segments: Iron Ridge Mine and Trucking Joint Venture. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. In addition, it offers transport logistics service.

