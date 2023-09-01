Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.
In other Fenix Resources news, insider Garry Plowright acquired 6,035,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,659,763.60 ($1,070,815.23). 31.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company operates in two segments: Iron Ridge Mine and Trucking Joint Venture. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. In addition, it offers transport logistics service.
