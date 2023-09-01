FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,546 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

