FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 915 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of V traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.71. 1,788,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,232. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

