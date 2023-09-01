FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,491,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,001,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 797,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. 816,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

