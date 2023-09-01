FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 821 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 520,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

