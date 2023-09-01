FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 89,682 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $122,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

