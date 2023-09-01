FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,603 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 717.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 418,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI remained flat at $91.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

