FFT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.