FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.34. 1,344,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

