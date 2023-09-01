FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 255,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,404. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.