FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 397,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

