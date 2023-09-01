FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 811,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,547. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.