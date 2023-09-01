FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,199,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $124,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 91,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $97.17. 1,877,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,165. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

