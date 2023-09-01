FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,917 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 9,353,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,087,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

