FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 906.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,487. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

