FFT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 539,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,217. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

