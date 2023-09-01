FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,396. The stock has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

