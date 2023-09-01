FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 268.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 139,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 106,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,145. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

