First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225,827 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.7 %

First Horizon stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

