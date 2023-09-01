First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. 265,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,954. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,899,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

