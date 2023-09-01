First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

