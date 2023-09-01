First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Red Rock Resorts worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

