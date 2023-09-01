First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,796 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

