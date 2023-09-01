First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

