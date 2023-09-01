First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379,685 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

