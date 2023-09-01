First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $52.54 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

