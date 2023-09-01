First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $34,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 189,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.