First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 72,501 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 794,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.