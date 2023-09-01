First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

