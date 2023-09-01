First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

