First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 69,751 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,751 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.