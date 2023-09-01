First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

