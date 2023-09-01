First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.48 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

