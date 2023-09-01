First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $793,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.