First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 64,760.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 11,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

