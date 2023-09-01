First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 33,726 shares.The stock last traded at $89.01 and had previously closed at $88.29.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

