First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

First US Bancshares stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.12. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

