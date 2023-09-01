FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

FE stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $470,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $19,222,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.