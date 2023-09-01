Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.27-$5.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.36.

Five Below Stock Down 6.0 %

Five Below stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

