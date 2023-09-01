Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Flow has a total market cap of $451.31 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,450,656,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

