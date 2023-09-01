Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.25

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 214254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

