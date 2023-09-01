Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,178 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.06% of Fluor worth $445,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $34.96 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

