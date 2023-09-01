Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces $1.00 Final Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48.
About Fortescue Metals Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue Metals Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.