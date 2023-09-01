Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.