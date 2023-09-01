FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.50. 203,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,150,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

FOX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FOX

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $111,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $78,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,548.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,681,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

