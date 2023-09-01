FOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,434 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,396. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.