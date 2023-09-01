Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,351,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 304,288 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.82.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

